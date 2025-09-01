At least 622 people dead and more than 1,500 missing after earthquake in Afghanistan

A man injured in the earthquake is taken to hospital.AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de septiembre, 2025

At least 622 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan by a magnitude-6 earthquake, an Interior Ministry spokesman said Monday.

In Kunar province "610 people were killed and 1,300 injured" by the quake, which struck shortly before midnight Sunday, spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani told AFP. He added that in Nangarhar province another 12 were killed and 255 injured.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY.