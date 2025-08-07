Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de agosto, 2025

A Venezuelan influencer named Luis Manuel Rivas Velásquez, also known as Luis Frío, died in the Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center in Florida, according to his partner Rosana Navaz on Wednesday, who blamed the administration of President Donald Trump for his death and explained that, although Rivas had signed all the corresponding documents to be deported to Venezuela, the authorities kept him detained at the facility. "He died due to U.S. negligence, he asked for medical attention because he was very ill, he had fever, sores and chest pain, and they didn't give it to him. They left him there to die. He would call me and tell me he hadn't eaten," Navaz commented in a video posted on her social networks.

Likewise, Navaz commented that her partner suffered different types of mistreatment by the authorities at Alligator Alcatraz, also assuring that "they didn't take him out, they didn't send him, nothing. They left him there like a dog." Likewise, she detailed in her video that it was not fair "that he died that way," adding that different types of measures have to be taken as soon as possible to prevent more immigrants detained at the center from going through situations similar to those of Rivas. Finally, Navaz asked for help to be able to send her partner's body back to Venezuela.

Several of the individuals in custody are believed to have COVID-19

In addition to Navaz, Rivas' sister, Ada Velasquez, also published a video in which she reported on the death of her brother and asked for help so that his body can be repatriated so that his family can say goodbye to him. Likewise, Velasquez commented that the situation in the detention center would be delicate, since the conditions there would not only be harsh, but allegedly "all" of the detainees are suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

"I ask for help to get my brother's body moved to the country and ask for justice. All the people there are in a precarious situation, they don't feed them, when they do it is only once a day and it is frozen sandwich.They are sick, my brother got sick, they all have COVID-19. My brother asked for medical assistance and they denied it," she denounced in her video.

So far, authorities have not confirmed Rivas' death or the alleged cases of COVID-19 inside the facility.