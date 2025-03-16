Crew members of the Crew Dragon spacecraft in the ISS. AFP

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de marzo, 2025

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived Sunday at the International Space Station (ISS) to relieve astronauts that have been trapped for more than nine months, live-streamed images showed.

Shortly after 12:04 a.m. ET, images were aired of the Crew Dragon astronauts embracing their counterparts on the space station.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were stranded on the Space Station last June because of a technical problem with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that had carried them and was scheduled to bring them back to Earth.

Starliner, making its first manned flight, had thruster problems and was deemed unfit to bring them to Earth.

What was supposed to be a trip of a few days turned into a nine-month stay for Wilmore and Williams, longer than the usual six-month rotations.

According to AFP, the two astronauts will be able to return to Earth on Wednesday.