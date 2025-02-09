Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ready for the stellar showdown in New Orleans

A view of the field before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. AFP / Chandan Khanna .

All set for the historic showdown between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's two most dominant teams in the last year. WithPatrick Mahomes looking reaching the number of rings of the iconic Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, the Chiefs are looking to become the first team in all of league history to reach the milestone of winning three Super Bowls in a row. Meanwhile, the Eagles are seeking revenge for the 2023 championship game, when the Chiefs prevailed at the last minute in a thriller that ended 38-35.

Follow minute-by-minute coverage of Super Bowl LIX below, minute-by-minute.

06:10 pm Kendrick Lamar, another star of the night Besides the game, the eyes of the world will once again be on the halftime show, headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently won five Grammy Awards, including Song and Record of the Year for his track 'Not Like Us,' a response to Canadian rapper Drake during their brief feud at the end of 2024. Tonight. @kendricklamar. #AppleMusicHalftime.@AppleMusic @pgLang @RocNation pic.twitter.com/97EeiP1hsZ — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

05:59 pm Hurts and Barkley ready for showtime Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, looking to spoil Mahomes' night, are already on the field. .@Saquon and @JalenHurts locked in.



05:57 pm Donald Trump: first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl President Donald J. Trump will become the first U.S. president to attend the championship game. The president's presence at the big event has prompted authorities to beef up security in the city, especially after the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on Jan. 1. 🚨 President Trump makes history by becoming the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/r3up7JWdXl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 9, 2025

05:55 pm Leo Messi will also be present The Argentine star, for many the best soccer player in history, showed up in New Orleans for the big game. Leo Messi in the building ⚽️



05:54 pm The star of the night, Patrick Mahomes This is how the best quarterback of the moment, the face of the NFL, arrived. PM15. SBLIX. pic.twitter.com/TLGcHkpOt9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2025

05:53 pm The arrival of Kansas City Here's how the Chiefs arrived in New Orleans. The mastermind himself. pic.twitter.com/PhKPUrEynk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2025