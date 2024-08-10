The boxer Khelif, immersed in gender controversy for possessing XY chromosomes, wins gold at Paris 2024 by a landslide

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

In a final fraught with controversy and anticipation, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, with "XY" chromosomes, took the gold medal in the under-66 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after a resounding victory over Liu Yang. Although his triumph was by unanimous decision of the judges, the competition was marked by intense debate over his eligibility.

Performance in the final

Khelif, in the first round, adopted a defensive strategy, waiting for the right moment to counterattack. His change of pace in the second half of the round allowed him to win the first round without argument. In the second round, a powerful right almost took Liu Yang to the ground, consolidating her lead. Although Yang showed a more aggressive offense in the third round, this did not represent major complications for Khelif who with her strong right hands secured the gold.

Khelif's controversy

Khelif's participation in the Olympic Games became embroiled in controversy regarding his chromosomal characteristics, specifically the presence of XY chromosomes, typically associated with the male sex. This controversy intensified after her outstanding performance in the first round, where her Italian opponent Angela Carini withdrew after only 46 seconds.

The debate over Khelif's eligibility was exacerbated by her disqualification at the last World Boxing Championships, where the International Boxing Federation (IBA) cited non-compliance with eligibility criteria for female competitors. According to the IBA, an independent test concluded that Khelif and her opponent had competitive advantages, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) upheld the eligibility of all competitors, assuring that they met the standards set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).

While some celebrate Khelif's performance in the ring, others question the validity of his participation in the context of the current rules and regulations. The controversy has stoked a debate over the level playing field in sport and the application of eligibility rules in high-level competitions.

Despite her victory, the shadow of controversy continues to hang over Khelif's achievement, raising serious questions about the integrity of competition and fairness in Olympic sport.