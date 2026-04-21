Published by 21 de abril, 2026

Antisemitic and anti-Western protests in the United States are backed and promoted by a largely decentralized network of agitators, which are politically and financially supported by various progressive nonprofit organizations, and foundations, and ultimately backed by large donors aligned with the Democratic Party. This was explained by Park Macdougald in an article published in Tablet in early May, while a large number of anti-Israel protests were taking place at some universities.

Several far-left groups participated in the university protests, such as Antifa, the Maoist Revolutionary Communist Party and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), belonging to the ANSWER Coalition. On April 29, Macdougald said, shortly before masked assailants stormed Columbia University's Hamilton Hall and barricaded themselves inside, The People's Forum - a PSL-affiliated center funded by Neville Roy Singham - encouraged activists to go to Columbia to "support our students." Sinham, a wealthy businessman, is known for his close ties to the Chinese government's media apparatus and funding its global propaganda efforts, as highlighted by the New York Times in an August 2023 article. Similar calls for support were made throughout New York City's radical networks.

According to a report in the New York Post, the Columbia camp was organized primarily by three groups: Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), and Within Our Lifetime (WOL).

JVP is an organization that is part of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. According to the NGO Monitor, the group seeks to generate a rift among the American Jewish population to promote hatred of Israel among the members of this community. According to NGO Monitor, the financing is not transparent. The financial information available through public documents of the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is limited. However, some of the organizations that have financed JVP are: Kaphan Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and George Soros' Open Society Policy Center, among others. Additionally, it has received nearly $1.5 million from various donor-advised funds, which allow wealthy clients to contribute anonymously through their financial institutions.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) described the SJP as the main student arm of BDS. It emphasized that it is an antisemitic network that supports terrorism, which harasses and intimidates pro-Israel students and operates with autonomy and impunity at dozens of universities across the United States. It added that the founders, financial backers and ideological supporters of the SJP have been linked to terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The JCPA noted that it is a byproduct of the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization whose leaders belonged to terrorist groups, not just Palestinians. AMP was founded in 2005 by former leaders of the groups KindHearts, the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) and the Holy Land Relief and Development Foundation (HLF). All of them were accused by U.S. authorities between 2001 and 2011 of having links to Islamist terrorist organizations. In fact, KindHearts, an Islamic charity, was dissolved in 2012 under an agreement with the U.S. Treasury, which froze the group's assets for raising funds for Hamas.

Furthermore, AMP is believed to be a disguised continuation of the IAP, an organization founded with money from Musa Abu Marzook, one of Hamas's main leaders, and was dissolved along with the HLF.

Macdougald stated in his extensive article that WESPAC is currently a fiscal sponsor of the SJP. He explained that fiscal sponsorship is a legal arrangement in which a larger nonprofit organization sponsors a smaller group, essentially granting it the sponsor's tax-exempt status and providing administrative support in exchange for fees and influence over the smaller group's operations.

The sponsor and the sponsored group are the same entity, which means that the sponsor is exempt from the requirement to independently disclose its donors or submit appropriate documentation to the IRS. This makes fiscal sponsorships a convenient way to mask ties between donors and controversial causes, according to the Capital Research Center.

The Influence Watch website states that WESPAC is a center-left nonprofit organization that supports social reform advocacy movements. The group's support for the BDS movement has put it in conflict with the pro-Israel left, especially the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which claims that the vast majority of WESPAC grants go to groups that promote antisemitism. Following the October 7 massacre, the ADL targeted WESPAC and its grantees for organizing violent anti-Israel protests across the United States, which appeared to include pro-Hamas messages.

Regarding WESPAC's funding, Influence Watch claims that in 2021 it received just over $750,000 in contributions and grants, and had net assets of just over $1,000,000.

WESPAC is also the fiscal sponsor from another group involved in organizing the Columbia protests, Within Our Lifetime (WOL), Macdougald said. He added that the organization has emerged in the last eight months as the most notorious antisemitic group in the country, and has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for glorifying Hamas. The group has been behind a host of anti-Israel demonstrations that included vandalism and traffic blockades.

According to the ADL, WOL is a radical anti-Israel organization based in New York founded in 2015 that routinely expresses its support for violence against Israel and calls for the abolition of Zionism.

Since the brutal Hamas terrorist massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, WOL and its co-founder and leader Nerdeen Kiswani have been sharing extreme anti-Zionist and antisemitic positions on social media, protests, webinars and reports. In addition, Abdullah Akl, another prominent WOL leader is listed as a “field organizer” on the website of MPower Change, the “advocacy project” run by Palestinian American activist Linda Sarsour. Macdougald argues that MPower Change, in turn, is a fiscal sponsor of the progressive organization NEO Philanthropy, which along with its sister NEO Philanthropy Action Fund, has received more than $37 million from Soros' Open Society Foundations alone since 2021, as well as substantial funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation and the Tides Foundation.

The Tides Foundation is part of Tides Nexus, which is one of the largest progressive dark money networks in the country and controls over $1 billion in assets. According to Macdougald, its main donors include Soros, Peter Buffett and his NoVo Foundation, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation and the New Venture Fund, controlled by Arabella Advisors. Therefore, the support reaches several radical pro-Palestinian organizations that have caused chaos in the streets and universities throughout the United States.

Macdougald explains that the progressive establishment has not only supported pro-Palestinian organizations. Many of these philanthropic organizations have largely funded climate protesters, such as those from Just Stop Oil! and the Sunrise Movement, which produced concessions by the Biden administration, such as the creation of the American Climate Corps., a national service focused on preventing climate change. Macdougald said they also invested large amounts of money in Black Lives Matter and various bail funds associated with the violent summer of 2020.

Kyle Shideler, director of homeland security and counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C. and an expert on left-wing domestic extremism, told Macdougald that the ultimate goal of funding anti-Israel protests is more related to an internal power struggle in the Democratic Party than with what is happening in the Middle East. According to Schindler, there is a power struggle within the party, between the more progressive wing and what remains of the shaky old Clintonian establishment. He claims that the most leftist faction has already won and through the protests, it seeks to let the members of the other Democratic side know that this is what the party is now, which is why it demands that they adapt to the new era or they will be destroyed.

Macdougald points out that this is where Tides' funding of protests plays a significant role. He adds that the organization has integrated closely with Obama's ascendant faction in the Democratic Party.

Macdougald claims that he does not believe it is a coincidence that a dark money philanthropic empire linked to Obama is funding a protest movement designed to undermine American support for Israel's war against Hamas. Furthermore, he emphasizes that an Israeli victory in this war would strike a blow to the Obama-Biden project of realignment with Iran, which remains the true but unrecognized plan of the current government in the Middle East.

The message of the leftist and Islamist protesters is to affirm that with their actions they seek to oppose the Jews' ability to continue oppressing the poor Palestinians, just as the whites in the United States who vote for Trump want to oppress Blacks and Mexicans. That's like saying that Zionism is like American white supremacy.

The influence of Qatar

The success of the despicable antisemitic and pro-Hamas demonstrations at American universities is related to the fact that they are not spontaneous at all, but are well organized and financed from abroad, said Dr. Yaron Friedman, a researcher at the University of Haifa, in Israel, in an article published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Friedman claimed that to reveal who is behind the protests, it is necessary to go back to 2019, when a coalition of Arab countries made up of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt boycotted Qatar for its support of terrorism.

Unlike what is currently happening, during the period of the boycott of Qatar, Arab commentators and journalists published articles that exposed the principality's propaganda in the United States and the money that Qataris invested in the American educational system.

Before the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, media outlets in the coalition countries against Qatar actively reported on how the Muslim Brotherhood, an extremist Islamic organization, had infiltrated part of the U.S. educational system.

Friedman recalled that in July 2020, Emirati researcher Najat AlSaied published an article in the Alhurra newspaper titled Qatar and the Financing of American Universities. AlSaied described the strange alliance formed between the American radical left and activists of the Muslim Brotherhood in Qatar. In addition, she pointed out that more and more teachers and students who were part of that alliance were taking over freedom of thought in America's universities.

Dr. AlSaied claimed that under the pretext of "political correctness" and alleged "racist thinking," academics tried to express an opinion that differed from that of the teachers and students who were part of the alliance of the radical left and Islam. In her article, she mentioned shocking data from the United States Ministry of Education which reveals that in 2019, American educational institutions received more than $1 billion in external financing, especially from Qatar.

In 2012, Qatar Foundation, the Qatari international education institution, spent at least $1.5 billion to fund educational initiatives at 28 universities across the United States and became the largest outside financier of education in the North American country. AlSaied further revealed that $405,000,000 was spent a year to finance activities at six American universities that have branches in Doha.

In his article, Friedman emphasized that Qatar's support for various activities and research is not merely a gift but a strategic effort to propagate its Islamist ideology. He noted that Qatar is founded on an extremist Wahhabi doctrine and that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the current emir, has been deeply influenced by the teachings of Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader who resided in Qatar until he died in 2022.

AlSaied stated in her article that Qatari propaganda aimed to glorify Qatar and defame its rivals, mainly Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. She added that the money from Qatar was intended to finance the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States and the radical left.

She also argued that Qatar strengthened American progressives because conservatives opposed Doha and supported its rivals, including Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent report by the Washington Free Beacon, Qatar has invested $5.6 billion in 81 American universities since 2007, including the most prestigious: Harvard, Yale, Cornell and Stanford.

The report also mentions the financing of academic activities by other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Turkey, although in significantly smaller amounts. According to the report, these activities financed by Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries promote hatred towards the values of Western culture, such as freedom of expression and women's rights.

According to a 2020 report from the United States Department of Education, many of the donations given to American academic institutions were given by nations openly hostile to the U.S.

The Washington Free Beacon report further indicated that Middle Eastern donors, especially Qatar, were funding anti-Israel activities, even before the war in Gaza began following the October 7 massacre by Hamas.

The extreme left and radical Islam want the U.S. to change sides

In conclusion, the financing of violent antisemitic and anti-Western protests comes from a web of leftist organizations and Qatar.

The objective of these demonstrations that unite left-wing extremists and radical Islamists is to strengthen the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party and for the United States to withdraw support for Israel to align itself with the enemies of the free world.

While it is understandable that radical Islamists are interested in the destruction of the United States, it is striking that the extreme left continues to act in a way that, if successful, would destroy the values of freedom that would prevent it from even continuing to exist. In other words, the extreme left does not understand that its actions could lead to its own demise.