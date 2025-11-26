Washington, DC: Two National Guard members killed near the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de noviembre, 2025

Two uniformed members of the National Guard were shot just blocks from the White House. Patrick Morrisey, governor of West Virginia, confirmed that both men lost their lives. President Donald Trump said the prime suspect is in custody.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues," said Governor Morrisey.

In addition, Metro Transit Police asked riders to avoid the area near the Farragut West station.

Neither Trump nor JD Vance were in the nation's capital at the time of the attack. While Trump is on vacation in Florida for Thanksgiving Day, the vice president was in Kentucky serving food for the troops.

Developing news...