CHARLIE KIRCK, MURDERED: UPDATES

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential conservative voices in the United States, was assassinated during a university event in Utah. The attack, which occurred while he was participating in a question-and-answer session with students, sparked chaos on campus and has shocked the country. Authorities confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody, while investigations continue.

The news prompted a swift reaction in political circles, the media, and the international community. US officials and foreign leaders have expressed their sorrow and sent messages of condolence to the activist's family

04:48 pm Netanyahu mourns Kirk's death 23:59 10/09/2025 23:59 10/09/2025 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow over the murder of Charlie Kirk and highlighted his closeness to the conservative activist. In a public message, Netanyahu described him as “a lion-hearted friend of Israel” and underscored his commitment to defending freedom of expression and Judeo-Christian values. The leader recalled that he had spoken with Kirk just two weeks ago to invite him to Israel, a visit that will now never take place.