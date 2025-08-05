Dragon Bravo megafire continues to rage unchecked through Grand Canyon

Published by Santiago Ospital 5 de agosto, 2025

The Dragon Bravo Fire continues its advance through Grand Canyon National Park, where it has already devoured some 50,000 acres. According to the latest reports, it is only 13% contained.

The blaze destroyed between 50 and 80 structures on the North Rim, including the Grand Canyon Cabin, a historic landmark popular with tourists. The area will remain closed until at least mid-October. The South Rim, meanwhile, remains open.

The country's biggest wildfire so far this year began on July 4, ignited by a lightning strike. Days later, half a thousand tourists and employees had evacuated the area. More than 1,000 firefighters have since come to fight it, day and night, by land and air.

Remains of the Grand Canyon LodgeNPS/Matt Jenkins.

"We’ve witnessed moments of devastation—but also moments of resilience, unity, and hope," posted from the Grand Canyon National Park team this Monday, as the fire turned one month old.

"Thanks to proactive firefighting, interagency coordination, and the tireless work of first responders, no lives were lost, and no injuries have been reported to date," they celebrated, although they lamented the loss of "beloved places" such as the Grand Canyon Cabin and the North Rim Visitor Center.

Worst fire of the year could continue to grow



Dragon Bravo reached "megafire" status days ago, according to the US Interagency Fire Center's definition: a fire burning more than 40,500 acres. From the Center for Disaster Philanthropy they highlighted not only its size, but also its growth, "doubling in size in just a few days."

"The fire is so large that it has created its own weather, with pyrocumulus clouds, or 'fire clouds,' forming above it. If these clouds develop downdrafts, the fire will become much harder to fight," they also warned.

Last Saturday, the Interagency Fire Center declared the wildfire the largest of the year, according to The New York Times. Since then, it has only grown. It is likely to continue to do so: according to experts, the state's dry, hot climate will favor its expansion.

The main entrance to the Grand Canyon Lodge.NPS/Matt Jenkins.