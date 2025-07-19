Twenty-eight injured, at least three critically, after mass car ramming in Los Angeles

Officers at the scene of the accident in Hollywood. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de julio, 2025

The driver of an “unidentified vehicle” plowed into a crowd in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 28 people, the city’s Fire Department reported, without providing details on the cause of the incident.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the East Hollywood hit-and-run, assisting three patients in critical condition, six in serious condition and 19 classified as stable, the department said.

An earlier report from authorities had indicated that four to five people were "in critical condition at least."

A fire department official told AXN News that preliminary investigations pointed to the driver having lost consciousness and hit a large crowd outside a nightclub. However, this could not be immediately verified.

"There was a vehicle in which someone lost consciousness inside the vehicle. It crashed into a taco cart and eventually crashed into a large number of people who were outside the club," said Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Adam VanGerpen, according to AXN News.

The area where the incident occurred is near Hollywood landmarks, including Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame, decorated with stars honoring film industry figures.