Texas floods: Authorities announce first deaths and urge extreme caution

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de julio, 2025

Rescue services are conducting evacuations after several months' worth of rain fell in just a few hours, triggering dangerous flash flooding. Fatalities have been reported, though the exact number is currently unknown.

"Do not venture out today if you don't have to," warned the National Weather Service branch in San Angelo, a city in the middle of the state. "If you have to travel, please turn around if you come across a flooded roadway!"

They also warned that flood warnings had been issued for areas along the San Saba, Concho, and Colorado Rivers, with floodwaters potentially persisting into next week.

The Guadalupe River at Hunt reached its second-highest level on record, surpassing the mark set during the 1987 flood, which led to hundreds of evacuations and left a dozen people dead. "This is a very dangerous and life-threatening flood event along the river," the Austin/San Antonio weather service warned in recent hours. "Move to higher ground!"

"This is a catastrophic flooding event in Kerr County. We can confirm fatalities but will not release further information until next of kin are notified," the sheriff's office said. "Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground."

Echoing the warnings, Texas Congressman Chip Roy urged caution. "We’re assisting where we can but everyone please follow the guidance from the Sheriff and local authorities," he posted. Later, he added: "Please be smart. Be careful near flood-prone roads, rivers, and low lying areas. Do not drive through high water."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)ramped up its response efforts on Thursday. “As we head into a busy holiday weekend with travel plans for many, Texans are urged to make personal preparedness their top priority,” Division Chief Nim Kidd said.