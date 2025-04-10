Helicopter crashes into Hudson River, leaving 6 dead

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de abril, 2025

Six people died Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near the Manhattan waterfront, according to a source for The Associated Press.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) received the report of the accident around 3:17 p.m., which activated an extensive rescue operation in the area. Videos shared on social media showed the aircraft upside down in the water, practically submerged.

Several rescue vessels were quickly deployed to the area, located near a maintenance dock next to one of the Holland Tunnel's ventilation towers. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles also approached the scene as authorities attempted to assess the situation.

Air traffic in Manhattan regularly includes private helicopters, commercial flights and sightseeing tours. The city has several helipads used by executives and travelers to move to different points in the metropolitan area.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the possible causes of the accident. The investigation is still ongoing.

A tourist helicopter with Spanish tourists

Among the victims were three adults and three children, five of whom were members of a family of tourists from Spain. They were removed from the helicopter and taken to hospitals in New Jersey, but none survived, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Characteristics of the helicopter and its operator

The helicopter was a Bell 206 operated by New York Helicopter, a tour company that offers sightseeing flights for several hundred dollars.

The aircraft had taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located on the southern tip of the island. According to initial investigations, the helicopter circled near the Statue of Liberty, flew over the George Washington Bridge and was en route back south when it crashed.