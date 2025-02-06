Fox News signs Lara Trump

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Fox News has announced the hiring of Lara Trump as a star signing for its prime time slot on weekends. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and former RNC co-chair will host My View with Lara Trump every Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. (East Coast time).

In a statement, the network announced the space will hit screens on Saturday, February 22. It will be a program of "general analysis and interviews with opinion leaders" that will focus "on the return of common sense to every corner of American life as the country moves into a new era of practicality."

Lara Trump, "thrilled" to be back at Fox News

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, was thrilled with the signing of a "A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother." Scott stressed that "Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup."

For her part, Lara was "thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."

The arrival of My Opinion with Lara Trump represents a reshuffling of Fox News' current schedule. Thus, the slot that occupied the time slot in which the new program will air, A Nation with Brian Kilmeade will be moved to Sundays from 10-11 p.m. (ET).