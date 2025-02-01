Two people were believed to be traveling on the plane/ PHILADELPHIA OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

A small plane crashed into several buildings in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The collision ended with several fires in a residential area, less than three miles from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Authorities estimate that at least two people were traveling in the small plane.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management reported a "major incident" at the crash site, where firefighters are already on the scene. According to initial reports, the aircraft was a Learjet 55 that had just taken off en route to Missouri. It crashed outside the Roosevelt Mall. According to the Flight Aware website, the jet was registered to a company operating under the name Med Jets.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that six people were on board: two doctors, two pilots, a patient, and possibly a family member of the patient.

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed the news on his X account. "We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly. We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available," he posted.

This is a developing news story...