Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione, agreed to be transferred to New York to face charges following a court appearance in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week after five days on the run.

According to his attorney, Thomas Dickey, the subject was taken into custody by the New York Police Department. "This is in his best interest, and we're moving forward," Dickey said in statements picked up by ABC7NY.

Similarly, it was reported that at least a dozen officers were guarding the hearing awaiting developments in the case. The extradition hearing was delayed for nearly an hour while prosecutors and Mangione's defense attorney talked privately.

After giving up his fight against extradition to New York, "Mangione was immediately ushered out of the courthouse while surrounded by police. He glanced side-to-side but stepped quietly into a black SUV, contrasting his last court appearance when he struggled with deputies and shouted at reporters," the media outlet reported.

Upon arrival in New York, the police department is expected to take him directly to court for booking and processing. According to media reports, he is scheduled to appear before the judge assigned to his case later this afternoon.

Luigi Mangione was formally charged last Dec. 4 for the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. The 26-year-old is the prime suspect in the case investigating the death of the Iowa-born businessman. In recent hours, Manhattan prosecutors added new charges against him, including murder as an act of terrorism.

Mangione faces a total of 11 charges for allegedly murdering Thompson, who was shot on the streets of Manhattan on the morning of Dec. 4.