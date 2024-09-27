Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
68 days and counting

SINCE KAMALA HARRIS' LAST PRESS CONFERENCE

Gallery: Hurricane 'Helene' as it passes through Cuba before making landfall in Florida

Flooding, heavy rains and strong winds battered western Cuban regions before the storm made landfall in the United States later in the week.

Hurricane 'Helene' in Mayabeque, CubaAFP / Yamil Lage.

Published by
Santiago Ospital

Hurricane 'Helene' in CubaAFP / Yamil Lage.

Mayabeque Province, Cuba.

A man carries a pig on a flooded street in Batabano.

Hurricane 'Helene' in CubaAFP / Yamil Lage.

Mayabeque province, Cuba.

A neighbor looks at the destruction caused by the hurricane.

Hurricane 'Helene' in CubaAFP / Yamil Lage.

Mayabeque Province, Cuba

Flooded streets after the passage of the hurricane.

Hurricane 'Helene' in CubaAFP / Yamil Lage.

Havana, Cuba

Waves on the Malecon in the Cuban capital.

Hurricane 'Helene'Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP.

Florida, United States

Flooding in Cedar Key, Florida, as Helene left Cuba bound for the United States.
tracking