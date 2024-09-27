Gallery: Hurricane 'Helene' as it passes through Cuba before making landfall in Florida
Flooding, heavy rains and strong winds battered western Cuban regions before the storm made landfall in the United States later in the week.
Mayabeque Province, Cuba.
A man carries a pig on a flooded street in Batabano.
Mayabeque province, Cuba.
A neighbor looks at the destruction caused by the hurricane.
Mayabeque Province, Cuba
Flooded streets after the passage of the hurricane.
Havana, Cuba
Waves on the Malecon in the Cuban capital.
Florida, United States
Flooding in Cedar Key, Florida, as Helene left Cuba bound for the United States.