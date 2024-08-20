Jonathan Bloomer, a Morgan Stanley executive, among those missing in the Sicily shipwreck
The yacht named “Bayesian,” sank in the early hours of Sunday morning with 22 passengers on board. The authorities confirmed the death of Mike Lynch, a British technology magnate.
A British-flagged pleasure craft was wrecked in the waters off the island of Sicily, Italy, early Sunday morning into Monday. The luxury vessel had 22 passengers. Following the incident, there is one confirmed death and at least six missing.
After confirming that the deceased is well-known English businessman Mike Lynch, founder of the software company Autonomy Corporation, authorities announced that one of the missing is Morgan Stanley executive Jonathan Bloomer.
"Our thoughts are with those affected, particularly our chairman, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, who are among the missing," Aki Hussain, an executive at Hiscox, which Bloomer also chaired, said in a statement.
Fifteen people were rescued, eight of whom had to be taken to hospital, including a child, according to local media.
The Bayesian, the stricken vessel, is a unique sailing yacht in the world. Built by an Italian shipping company in 2008 it has an aluminum mast up to 75 meters high, the highest in the world on a vessel of this type.