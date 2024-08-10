Columbia University students who protested against Israel say they are 'fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization'

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 10 de agosto, 2024

The Columbia University students who united and camped out on the college's campus to protest Israel and support Hamas terrorists (often violently) now announced that they are actually fighting for the "total eradication of Western civilization."

The students are part of a group called Columbia University Apartheid Divest and noted in a post in support of the revolution in Bangladesh that they "draw inspiration not only from the Palestinian resistance but from every struggle for liberation across the globe":

"We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization. We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one—we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized," the group said.

'Struggle for liberation across the globe'

"As the fascism ingrained in the American consciousness becomes ever more explicit and irrefutable, we seek community and instruction from militants in the Global South, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against tyranny and domination which undergird the imperialist world order," the students noted.

They further write that "as we, the militants of Hind’s Hall, continue our fight for Palestine from within the belly of the beast, we draw inspiration not only from the Palestinian resistance but from every struggle for liberation across the globe. ... It 'is' the Intifada. And just as the Palestinian resistance escalated the Intifada on October 7th, it is now the people of Bangladesh who are escalating the global battle for liberation."