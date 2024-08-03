First female mayor of a Louisiana town resigns from office shortly before she is charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

Misty Roberts Clanton, the first female mayor of the city of DeRidder, Louisiana, resigned from office nearly a week before facing serious allegations of engaging in sexual relations with a minor.

Clanton, who was in her second term, was charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of minors. These allegations arose after the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested state police to investigate a complaint about alleged inappropriate relations by Clanton with a minor while she held the office of mayor.

Details of the investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested the investigation on July 26, 2024, and during the investigation, the Special Victims Unit interviewed two juveniles, one of whom confirmed being a victim of Clanton's actions.

The 42-year-old former mayor, turned herself in to investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) at the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on August 1. She was released on a $75,000 bond while the investigation continues. Authorities are gathering evidence and statements to strengthen the case against her, and are urging anyone with additional information to come forward to assist.

"The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators," the police release states.

Lawyer's statements.

Misty Roberts' attorney, Adam Johnson, vigorously defended his client's innocence and criticized law enforcement for not communicating with the former mayor before her arrest.

"It is my honor to represent Misty Roberts. My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant," Johnson stated. "My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent."

Johnson also called on the public to respect Roberts' presumption of innocence, emphasizing that it is a fundamental principle of the justice system. "Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbors and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them," he said.