The country's leading news app has Chinese origins and fake news made with AI

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de abril, 2026

NewsBreak, a free app with roots in China, has become the most downloaded news app in the United States. However, it is not only known for its ties to China, but also for publishing fake news generated with artificial intelligence.

A Reuters report explained that the app published an article titled "Christmas Day Tragedy Strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey Amid Rising Gun Violence in Small Towns." The story spoke of an alleged shooting in the small town.

However, the problem, Reuters explained, "was that no shooting occurred. The Bridgeton Police Department posted a statement on Facebook on Dec. 27 dismissing the article, produced with artificial intelligence technology, as "completely fake."

When asked about the incident, the platform said it removed the article on Dec. 28, four days after its publication. Despite this, Reuter did a review of the news published by the app and found that "But in at least 40 instances since 2021, the app's use of A.I. tools affected the communities it strives to serve, with Newsbreak publishing erroneous stories."

Reuters spoke with several former employees of the platform who explained that most of the technological work related to the application's algorithm is done in China.

About half of NewsBreak's 200 employees are China-based where they are engaged in R&D, the company said. A 2022 company roster reviewed by Reuters showed that 100 of NewsBreak's 137 engineers at the time were based in China.

Similarly, a Republican aide to the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the NewsBreak activity raises concerns that American users' data could be accessed in China.

This all happens at a time when several warnings have been made about the threat of Chinese technology companies to the United States. For example, in March, it was reported that the Chinese regime used TikTok to influence the midterm elections. According to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, TikTok accounts run by the propaganda arm of the People's Republic of China attempted to influence candidates from both political parties during the electoral process.

"China is demonstrating a higher degree of sophistication in its influence activity, including experimenting with generative A.I. TikTok accounts run by a PRC propaganda arm reportedly targeted candidates from both political parties during the U.S. midterm election cycle in 2022," the report explained.