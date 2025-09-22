Jimmy Kimmel returns to the air after just a few days of suspension: “After discussing it, we came to a decision”
Through a statement, Disney explained the reasons for the return of the host, whom they had suspended indefinitely last Wednesday, September 17.
The Walt Disney Company announced the return of the Jimmy Kimmel show. A week after the host's comments about Charlie Kirk, the company that owns ABC made official the return of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for Tuesday, September 23.
Through a statement, Disney explained the reasons for the return of Kimmel, who had been suspended indefinitely last Wednesday, September 17. Prior to the American Cornerstone Institute dinner, Donald Trump asserted that the White House had nothing to do with the decision.
Entertainment
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Just The News
"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," a Walt Disney Company spokesman told CNN.
"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the spokesperson added.
What did Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?
Days later, and as a result of these comments, the indefinite cancellation of Kimmel's program was announced. Nexstar, owner of local ABC-affiliated stations, assured in a statement that it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."