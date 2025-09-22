Abbott initialed 'bathroom bill': 'No men in women's restrooms'

Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de septiembre, 2025

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill to restrict access to restrooms in Texas based on biological sex. "I'm about to sign a law that says 'no men in women's restrooms,'" Abbott said as he initialed the rule. "This is just common sense."

The Texas Women's Privacy Act, informally known as the bathroom bill, was passed by a Republican majority when some Democratic lawmakers were absent at protesting GOP efforts to redraw election maps.

The new law establishes penalties of at least $25,000 for violators, and establishes a mechanism for citizens to report agencies or political subdivisions that violate the rule.

"Texas is not bending to the woke left’s gender identity delusions," said state Sen. Mayes Middleton, one of the bill's authors. "The strongest women’s privacy act in America is now law—no more men pretending to be women in women’s private spaces!"