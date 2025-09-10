CHARLIE KIRK, MURDERED: UPDATES

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential conservative voices in the United States, was assassinated during a university event in Utah. The attack, which occurred while he was participating in a question-and-answer session with students, sparked chaos on campus and has shocked the country. Authorities confirmed that a suspect was arrested, while investigations continue.

The news prompted a swift reaction in political circles, the media, and the international community. U.S. officials and foreign leaders have expressed their sorrow and sent messages of condolence to the activist's family

06:32 pm María Corina Machado sends condolences from Venezuela 01:33 11/09/2025 01:45 11/09/2025 Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her solidarity following the murder of Charlie Kirk: "My prayers and the prayers of millions of Venezuelans are with Charlie Kirk, his family, colleagues, and friends. His assassination is a monstrous act that must be repudiated by all citizens of the world. The pillar of a democratic society is the sacred right to freedom of expression and political pluralism. Our deepest condolences to the people of the United States. May God receive him in his Glory."

06:29 pm Bernie Sanders condemns the attack 18:29 10/09/2025 01:45 11/09/2025 Senator Bernie Sanders spoke out after Charlie Kirk's murder and called for the rejection of political violence in all its forms: "Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family," he wrote.



05:51 pm New video shows a man fleeing after the shooting 00:52 11/09/2025 00:52 11/09/2025 Libs of TikTok released a video in which, seconds after Charlie Kirk was shot, a man can be seen running across the roof of the building from where the attack was allegedly carried out. The recording reinforces doubts about security at the site and the speed with which the attacker attempted to escape.

05:50 pm Libs of TikTok shares image of alleged shooter 17:50 10/09/2025 17:50 10/09/2025 The Libs of TikTok account posted images of the building from which Charlie Kirk's killer allegedly fired. The video shows a person on the roof minutes before the shooting, sparking speculation about how the attack was planned and the lack of security in the area.



05:42 pm Ben Shapiro: “Today I weep for Charlie and for my country" 00:44 11/09/2025 01:02 11/09/2025 Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro expressed his grief over the murder of Charlie Kirk, recalling that he had known him since he was young and considered him a natural leader. "I weep for Charlie's family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie," Shapiro said.

He emphasized that Kirk not only built one of the most influential conservative political organizations, but was also a man guided by biblical values. Shapiro called for continuing his legacy, fighting for a United States where the truth can be defended and debated without fear of violence.

05:36 pm The left interrupts a minute of prayer for Charlie Kirk in Congress 00:39 11/09/2025 00:39 11/09/2025 During a session in the House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson asked lawmakers and attendees in the gallery to stand for a moment of prayer in memory of Charlie Kirk and his family. However, members of the far left began shouting and interrupted the solemn ceremony, causing outrage among those present and creating a tense moment during the tribute.

05:30 pm FBI confirms arrest of suspect 00:34 11/09/2025 00:34 11/09/2025 FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the perpetrator of the shooting in Utah, which claimed the life of Charlie Kirk, is in custody. In a public statement, he thanked local and state authorities for their cooperation in the investigation: “Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with FBI. We will provide updates when able.”



05:27 pm Obama condemns violence and sends condolences to the family 00:30 11/09/2025 01:02 11/09/2025 Former President Barack Obama reacted to Charlie Kirk's murder via X, where he condemned the attack and called for reflection on political violence in the country. "We don't yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy," he wrote. He also expressed his condolences to the activist's family: "Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie's family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

04:48 pm Netanyahu mourns Kirk's death 00:19 11/09/2025 00:30 11/09/2025 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow over the murder of Charlie Kirk and highlighted his closeness to the conservative activist. In a public message, Netanyahu described him as “a lion-hearted friend of Israel” and underscored his commitment to defending freedom of expression and Judeo-Christian values. The leader recalled that he had spoken with Kirk just two weeks ago to invite him to Israel, a visit that will now never take place.