Less than a month after her confirmation, the director of the CDC was fired

Susan Monarez was fired as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The 50-year-old scientist was confirmed by the Senate last July 31, becoming the first person since 1953 to hold the position without a medical degree. Less than a month later, she was removed from the Trump Administration.

The news was initially published by The Washington Post and later confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Robert Kennedy Jr.

"Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people. Secretary Kennedy has full confidence in his team at CDC, who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad," they posted on social media.

Previously, she served as deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). She also has experience at the White House, where she worked with the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Security Council.

Monarez was Donald Trump's second choice for the post. She was nominated after former congressman David Weldon failed to garner enough support among Senate Republicans. Thus, the scientist was confirmed with 51 votes in favor and 47 against.

A fight with Kennedy? The reasons for Monarez's departure

According to the Washington Post, Monarez had a falling out with Secretary Kennedy due to the FDA's decision to limit approval of new coronavirus vaccines to high-risk individuals.

"According to two people with knowledge of those conversations, Monarez was pressed for days by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., administration lawyers, and other officials over whether she would support rescinding certain approvals for coronavirus vaccines," according to two people with knowledge of those conversations. Kennedy and other officials questioned Monarez Monday on whether she was aligned with the administration’s efforts to change vaccine policy, the people said," the news outlet said.

After she allegedly refused to support the measure, RFK Jr. urged her to resign for "not supporting Trump's agenda." Subsequently, the then-CDC director got Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, involved.

Cassidy, a gastroenterology physician, was one of the key names during Kennedy's nomination process, constantly pressing his positions on vaccine effectiveness.

"Cassidy privately pushed back on Kennedy’s demands, the people said, further angering Kennedy, who lambasted Monarez for involving the senator. (...) Administration officials instructed Monarez to either resign or be fired, the people said," they added from the Post.