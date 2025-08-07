Trump calls for 'immediate' resignation of Intel CEO

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) On Thursday, President Donald Trump demanded the immediate resignation of Lip-Bu Tan, the new head of semiconductor maker Intel, following national security concerns raised by a Republican senator regarding Tan’s ties to companies in China.

“INTEL’s CEO has a serious conflict of interest and should resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

His message came a day after Senator Tom Cotton revealed that he had sent a letter to Intel questioning Lip-Bu Tan’s ties to Chinese companies.

Tan reportedly "controls dozens of Chinese companies and has stakes in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip companies. At least eight of these companies have ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army," Cotton wrote in his letter, a copy of which he posted on his website.

The senator also highlighted Tan’s role as a former director of Cadence Design Systems, a company that produces software used by major microchip designers.

The company, Cotton wrote, “pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university and transferring its technology to an affiliated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining the necessary licenses.”

Tan was running the company at the time, he added.