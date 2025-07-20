Trump says 10 more hostages to be returned 'very shortly' from Gaza

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de julio, 2025

At a private dinner with Republican lawmakers and senior officials at the White House, President Donald Trump announced that some 10 hostages held by Hamas could be released "very shortly," underscoring a new development in U.S.-led efforts to repatriate citizens captured after the start of the Gaza conflict.

"We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly," Trump said Friday, highlighting the role of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the negotiations. So far, the United States has succeeded in recovering five Americans, three of them alive and two deceased. At least two U.S. citizens are still reported to be among the hostages held, in addition to dozens of foreign nationals.

U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal moves forward

Trump's remarks coincide with a round of negotiations in Doha between Israel and Hamas, where a possible 60-day ceasefire is being discussed. The plan, supported by Washington, calls for the release of 10 live hostages and the delivery of the remains of 18 fatalities. During this period, further negotiations would be held to reach a permanent ceasefire, after which the remaining 22 hostages would be released.

As negotiations progress, the White House remains a key player in the search for a solution that will not only return the hostages home but also lay the groundwork for stability in the region.