DHS announces a cut of more than $18 million in grants

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de julio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that it is making cuts to grants it considers "wasteful" or "misdirected." With the move, DHS will be cutting at least $18.5 million of said funding.

These grants are "misappropriated spending that do not meet the stated goal of CP3 to prevent terrorism or targeted violence."

In that regard, the department explained that CP3 is a minor sub-office of DHS Policy, "with no operational role in surveillance or prevention of terrorist attacks." On the contrary, the agency asserted, it had become an office for funneling taxpayer money to radical progressive activists.

"It had become a cash cow for radical activists under the Biden Administration—funneling taxpayer dollars to push woke, partisan agendas and silencing dissent," the DHS explained.

The decision was made following a strategic review.