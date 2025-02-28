Live: President Trump meets with Zelensky at the White House
The meeting comes amid U.S. efforts to end the war and potentially sign a minerals deal.
Deal close, Trump says
President Trump told Zelensky that he is quite close to a ceasefire agreement with Russia. Moreover, according to AFP, Zelensky assured that the U.S. president stands by the Ukrainians while insisting that he does not want compromises with Putin.
Trump and Zelensky at the White House
