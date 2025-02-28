Voz media US Voz.us
Live: President Trump meets with Zelensky at the White House

The meeting comes amid U.S. efforts to end the war and potentially sign a minerals deal.

Trump recibe a Zelenski en la Casa Blanca

Trump receives Zelensky at the White House.AFP

Published by
Williams Perdomo

Deal close, Trump says

President Trump told Zelensky that he is quite close to a ceasefire agreement with Russia. Moreover, according to AFP, Zelensky assured that the U.S. president stands by the Ukrainians while insisting that he does not want compromises with Putin.

Trump and Zelensky at the White House

President Donald Trump received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday. The meeting comes amid U.S. efforts to end the war and potentially sign a minerals deal.

