Trump makes the tariffs for Mexico, China and Canada official: 'We need to protect Americans'

Donald Trump confirmed the imposition of tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada. After months of proposing the measures on the campaign trail, the Republican president announced that they will go into effect on Tuesday, February 4, with the aim of "protecting Americans."

Specifically, the White House will impose 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% on products from China. Canadian energy imports will be subject to a 10% tariff. Together, the three countries account for more than one-third of the products entering the United States.

"Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

"We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it," the president added.

Harrison Fields, White House spokesman, also shared the imposition of the tariffs. "Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are SIGNED. This bold move holds these countries accountable for stopping illegal immigration and the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl," he posted on his X account.

Trump's move has a clause stipulating that the U.S. could raise tariffs further if some of the countries in question retaliate.

"When Mexico negotiates, it never bows its head"

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded indirectly to the White House announcement. The Mexican leader said that one must have a "cool head" and called to "not speed up."

"When we negotiate with other nations, when we talk with other nations, always with our heads held high, never bowing our heads. We are equal with all the nations of the world. We are one and the same, government and people. There is no difference (...). That gives our country a lot of strength in the face of any adversity and any problem, because we are together," she added.

Is Canada already planning retaliation?

As reported by The New York Times, Canada already has a plan drawn up to counter the new tariffs, although that could mean that these could increase.

"Canada has said it has a detailed retaliation plan to the U.S. tariffs that will seek to hurt Republican states the most," the media outlet commented.