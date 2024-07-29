Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

Agents with the Border Patrol detained three Palestinian men suspected of terrorism as they attempted to illegally enter the country. The suspects attempted to camouflage themselves among dozens of people who surrendered to authorities in the San Diego area.

The report came from The New York Post and also points to the existence of a fourth suspect of Turkish origin. One of them had a picture of a man in his phone masked and carrying an AK-47 rifle.

They also reported that there is already an ongoing investigation into the origin and intentions of these migrants, who were transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating their cases.

The Post also spoke with Border Patrol agents, who spoke from anonymity in order to do so with more openness.

Feeling overwhelmed by the migratory influx, they lamented the fact that they do not have the tools necessary to properly vet migrants arriving at the southern border. "Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks," expressed one of the agents.

"I wanted to get into Border Patrol and defend against terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country," he added.

Since last October 7, when Hamas decided to invade Israel, authorities warned border agents about the possible appearance of individuals linked to terrorist groups.

"San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border," the above alert stated.

"Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico" the communication adds.

Since the start of the Biden Administration, it is estimated that more than 12 million people crossed the southern border illegally, a figure that exceeds the population of 44 states.