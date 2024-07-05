The disenchantment and disillusion in the electorate behind Labour's landslide victory in British election

{"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T19:35:42.000Z"}

The general election held yesterday, July 4, in the United Kingdom have revealed a political landscape marked by the disenchantment of the electorate. Although Labor emerged as the winner with 421 seats (an absolute majority of 326), its victory in the legislature is not due to an overflowing citizen enthusiasm, but to a notable erosion of support for the traditional right-wing option of the Conservative ("Tory") Party and the peculiar British electoral system that elects the candidate of the party with the most votes in each of the 650 constituencies, leaving the other votes without representation.

Electoral participation at historic lows

Perhaps the most blatant evidence of this citizen disaffection is that the level of participation, which is expected to fall to 60%, is the second lowest since 1885, only worsened by the 59% participation of 2001. Electoral apathy and distrust in the political class deemed ineffective and disconnected from the needs of the citizenry have been evident.

Labour dominates due to the system, not the increase in votes

The Labour Party has obtained an overwhelming parliamentary majority. However, it obtains 64% of the seats (211 M.P.s more than in the previous elections) with a vote share of 34%, much lower than that obtained by Tony Blair to achieve an equivalent majority in the House of Commons. It should be recalled that in the 2017 elections, with a higher turnout, the Labour Party won 40% of the vote, but was comprehensively defeated in number of seats. It was a Tory debacle, not a Labour thrashing.

The Conservative landslide and the rise of alternative political forces

The Conservative Party, which in the previous elections had achieved an exceptional result, suffered a significant collapse, obtaining only 19% of the seats (121 deputies) with 24% of the votes, 250 deputies less. This result marks the end of a generation of Conservative leaders, whose attrition in public management and the perception of being an inbred organization focused on personal privilege have alienated many of their traditional voters.

The Tories benefited last Dec. 19 from the expectations generated by Brexit, promising a recovery of control of national affairs and a more effective management outside the European Union. However, the results have been disappointing. A large parliamentary majority was wasted to efficiently manage the real problems of citizens, to offer a closer government, far from Brussels, that would develop a new national project after Brexit. The Tories massively lost seats in areas that voted to leave the E.U., which is where the Reform Party won. None of the expectations of deregulation and tax policies attractive to global investment materialized. Healthcare and infrastructure are very poor, the quality of the education system is badly eroded, access to housing is a serious problem and citizen security has deteriorated significantly. Along with this, the perception that the Conservative Party adopted in many cases the narrative imposed by the left, abandoning any attempt to offer an alternative ideological position on issues of family, taxes, freedoms and the lack of a national project are factors that are at the root of the emergence of the Reform Party. Additionally, the disastrous management of the COVID-19 crisis and the infighting within the Conservative Party, with multiple leadership changes and three prime ministers since the last election, have exacerbated the perception of elitism and division. All of this has led to disaster for the Conservative Party.

Emergence of alternative political forces and disproportionality in parliamentary representation

Disenchantment with the Conservatives has not translated into a massive increase in the Labour vote. Instead, the more uncomplicatedly conservative Reform Party has emerged strongly, and the former centrist Liberal Democrat Party has re-emerged. Both parties have captured a significant portion of the vote of those disenchanted with the traditional options.

The disparity in parliamentary representation is even more evident when the results of these two emerging parties are examined. While the Reform Party, despite capturing 14% of the vote, has obtained minimal representation in Parliament, with only 1% of the seats (four to be exact), the Liberal Democrats, with a vote share of around 12%, won an equivalent percentage of seats and 71 seats. With fewer votes than the reformers and only two points more vote nationally compared to 2019, the Liberal Democrats gain an additional 63 M.P.s and reach levels of representation not seen since the 19th century.

The Tories have not bled from the center; they have bled from the right. It is noteworthy that the sum of the Conservative Party's percentage of votes with that of the Reform Party, although it would not have prevented the electoral defeat of the Conservatives, could have saved multiple seats for the right. To exemplify the true impact of the Reform Party in this election, it came in second in 103 constituencies, in 12 of them less than 5,000 votes short of being elected. It is estimated that if all of the Reform Party's votes had gone to the Conservative Party, it would have won 180 more seats. Interestingly, unlike in other nations such as Spain, right-wing analysts do not blame the Reform Party or its voters for the defeat, but rather the Conservative Party's inability to inspire and mobilize voters.

Transformations on the left



On the left, it was simply a matter of abandoning the perception of a radical and extremist leadership. New Prime Minister Keir Starmer represents the image of a leader who is not very charismatic, but who does not generate the antibodies of previous Labour leaders, such as Jeremy Corbyn, who had made that party an unviable option. Corbyn himself has been elected off the Labour Party lists. Labour is also losing votes in Muslim-majority areas to a number of extremist candidates from the so-called pro-Hamas camp. This shift marks the first time that radical political Islamism has had significant representation in Parliament.

The Labour Party has also benefited from the electoral collapse of the Scottish National Party (SNP), plagued by leadership scandals and an aimless independence project. The SNP has suffered a serious defeat, with its share of the vote reduced by 15 points, while Labour's has increased by 17 points in Scotland. It now looks like the SNP will win no more than 10 seats at the end of the count.

The political future of the United Kingdom

The outcome of this election suggests a reconfiguration of the British political landscape. The electoral system has allowed an over-representation of the Labour Party, but the real change is seen in the diversification of the vote and the growth of new political forces.

A number of questions arise from today that will be answered in the coming months: will the new Prime Minister succeed in moderating the more militant and Marxist instincts of many of his party's activists? What position will the new government take on the U.K.'s role in the world outside the European Union and the measures needed to regain competitiveness (the expected tax hikes and the regulatory and intrusive zeal of the left wing are more cause for concern than hope)? Will Islamism have a voice distinct from that of the traditional left in Parliament? Will the Conservative Party read its defeat as a message to strengthen its ideological base and differentiate its proposals from those of the left? What new generation of leaders will captain the transition of the Tories, and what will be their future relationship with the Reform Party and its proposals? How will the country be affected by the disenchantment of the 40% of non-voters and the 14% of Reform Party voters who will probably continue to feel disillusioned and massively underrepresented in this House of Commons as a result of an electoral system that prioritizes the proximity of each M.P. to his or her constituents but leaves large parts of the electorate without a parliamentary voice?