Cori Bush blames AIPAC for past loss, seeks return to Congress

Cori Bush, who is running for the congressional seat she lost in 2024, blamed her loss on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“AIPAC didn’t make me, so AIPAC can’t break me,” she stated.

“AIPAC and their allies poured $15 million into St. Louis last cycle to lie about me and silence our movement. They thought I would go away. But just like St. Louis, I never break,” she wrote.

"Getting back stronger and louder"

“I’m running for Congress to fight for all of us. For the people. For everybody who stands up against the forces trying to crush progress. I’m running for you,” she added. “Our primary election on Aug. 4 is about us getting back stronger and louder to finish the work we started: lowering costs and protecting our neighbors.”

A far-left Democrat and former member of the anti-Israel, progressive Squad in the U.S. House of Representatives, in 2024, Bush lost the primary in St. Louis to Wesley Bell by nearly 6,800 votes, 5.5 percentage points. AIPAC congratulated Bell “for his consequential victory over an incumbent anti-Israel detractor.”

"A candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state"

“Once again, a progressive pro-Israel Democrat has prevailed over a candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state,” AIPAC stated at the time. Bell was elected to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

After announcing that she was running, Bush accused Bell on Jan. 14 of being “paid by big pharma, AIPAC and Donald Trump’s mega-donors.” She has accused Israel of genocide.

