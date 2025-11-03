Bodies of three fallen hostages returned to Israel and identified

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 3 de noviembre, 2025

Israel Defense Forces Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra and Sgt. Oz Daniel have been identified as the three deceased hostages returned to Israel for burial on Sunday, the IDF and Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the families of Colonel Assaf Hamami, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, and Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel that they have been returned for burial,” the IDF said.

“The IDF expresses deep condolences to the families, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement,” the statement continued, referring to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

“The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Hamami, Neutra, and Daniel families, and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” the PMO said.

“The government and the entire security and intelligence apparatus of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to bring back all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their homeland,” the statement continued.

Col. Asaf Hamami

Hamami served as the commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division. He was killed defending Kibbutz Nirim during the Hamas-led attack of Oct. 7, 2023 and his body taken to the Gaza Strip.

“Assaf was among the first to reach the combat zones and to fight, and was the first to declare war. He was 40 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind parents, a brother, his wife, and three children,” the IDF said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum paid tribute to Hamami, saying that he was “known for his humility, integrity, creativity, and his deep ability to see each person — leading by example in the best way possible.”

Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra

Neutra was born and raised in the United States and immigrated to Israel as a lone soldier through the “Garin Tzabar” program. He served as a tank platoon commander in Battalion 77, Sa’ar Golan Division and was killed defending communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border on Oct. 7 and his body abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

“Omer loved sports — playing soccer, basketball, and volleyball — and served as captain of his school’s sports teams,” the Forum said. “He was a warm, optimistic, and deeply caring person who lit up every room he walked into.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the three hostage bodies were returned, calling it “so sad.” Trump said he had spoken with Neutra’s parents. “They’re thrilled in one sense, but in another sense obviously not too great. But we’re very happy to have done it. We got three bodies back today that they found, and we’re looking for the remainder of the bodies.”

Sgt. Oz Daniel

Daniel served in the same battalion as Neutra, and also fell in battle in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

He was 19 at the time of his death, which was officially determined on Feb. 25, 2024. He leaves behind his parents and twin sister.

“Oz loved life. He had a sharp sense of humor and a big, contagious smile. He was always surrounded by friends and was the one who made everyone laugh,” the Forum said. “The love story between Oz and music began at the age of nine, and from a young age he dreamed of performing in front of audiences in Israel and around the world. Oz was a gifted guitar player who believed music had the power to change the world.”

The bodies of six Israeli hostages and two foreign nationals are still being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is required to return all of the captives—living and deceased—as part of the U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.

© JNS