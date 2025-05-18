Israel exploring deal to end war, return all hostages, exile Hamas

Published by Israel Duro 18 de mayo, 2025

Israel on Sunday announced that it is pursuing a broader framework for ending the war in Gaza, one that includes the release of all hostages, the expulsion of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Strip.

The Israeli negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, is actively working to exhaust every opportunity to reach an agreement, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Talks are being conducted under multiple frameworks, including one proposed by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Witkoff outline reportedly envisions a multi-stage agreement, beginning with a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, followed by reciprocal steps such as the release of Palestinian security prisoners and further negotiations aimed at a permanent cessation of hostilities.

On Saturday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “With the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza, led with great force by IDF command, the Hamas delegation in Doha announced a return to negotiations on a hostage deal, contrary to the intransigent stance they had taken up until that moment.”

He continued, “The heroism of IDF soldiers, the unity of the people, and the determination of the political leadership increase the chances of bringing back the hostages.”

The renewed diplomatic efforts coincide with the launch of Phase 1 of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the next stage in the IDF’s campaign to destroy Hamas’s governing and military capabilities in Gaza. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Israeli forces have carried out coordinated attacks on Hamas infrastructure in Jabalia, Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood and Rafah—areas considered key to the group’s operations.

In Rafah, troops have expanded ground operations and conducted targeted strikes, including the destruction of cross-border tunnels. The campaign will continue “as long as necessary” to neutralize Hamas’s remaining strongholds, military officials have said.

© JNS