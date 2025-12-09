Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Education Department announces end to SAVE plan

​The settlement would affect as many as 7 million borrowers.

El edificio del Departamento de Educación en Washington, DC.

El edificio del Departamento de Educación en Washington, DC.AFP

Just The News Just The News
Published by
Ben Whedon - Just The News

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it had reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit by ending President Joe Biden's student loan plans.

Biden's Education Department enacted the Saving on Valuable Education (SAVE) in the wake of a Supreme Court decision ruling that he could not unilaterally cancel student debt without an act of Congress. Republican-led states had challenged the backup plan, alleging it was illegal on its own.

"For four years, the Biden Administration sought to unlawfully shift student loan debt onto American taxpayers, many of whom either never took out a loan to finance their postsecondary education or never even went to college themselves, simply for a political win to prop up a failing Administration," Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said, according to The Hill.

The settlement would affect as many as 7 million borrowers.

© Just The News

RECOMMENDATION

tracking