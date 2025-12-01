The new Democratic front: labeling narco-boat attacks as "war crimes" or "murder"

Published by Israel Duro 1 de diciembre, 2025

Democratic politicians are latching onto a report published by several left-wing media outlets that claims Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, ordered a second attack on a suspected narco-boat with the slogan of "leaving no survivors."

While Hegseth himself qualifies the information as"fake news," several Democratic congressmen rushed to appear on television programs or on social networks to qualify as "war crime" the Administration's actions.

Among them was Senator Mark Kelly, who is being investigated by the Pentagon for his involvement in a video in which he called on the military to disobey what he and other colleagues called "illegal orders."

"We are not Russia. We are not Iraq. We are held to a very high standard of professionalism"

Interviewed on CNN's "State of the Union" program, Kelly charged harshly against Trump and Hegseth, and assured that we would be facing "a war crime," at the host's question, if the publications of media outlets such as the Washington Post or The Boston Globe about that second pass of U.S. planes to finish off the wounded in the first attack were confirmed.

"It looks like it. If that's true, if what's been reported is accurate, I'm very concerned that someone in that chain of command has crossed a line they should never cross. We are not Russia. We are not Iraq. We're held to a very high standard of professionalism."

War crime or "plain murder"

A line that fellow Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen followed on ABC. The Maryland congressman noted that what happened would be "a war crime" if the Trump administration's rhetoric that we are in "a war against the narco" is followed. For those who don't buy that idea, as is his case, it would be "a plain murder."

Van Hollen's second approach would mean that even those killed in the first attack would already be victims of a murder.

"What I'm saying is, if their whole theory is wrong, it's murder from the very first moment, and I think, as you know, the prevailing legal opinion here is that they've invented this ridiculous legal theory. But even if you accept their theory, this is a war crime, so I think the secretary of defense should be held accountable for giving those kinds of orders."

Kaine reintroduces war powers bill

Subsequently, Senator Tim Kaine echoed his colleagues on CBS and announced the reintroduction of a bipartisan (he has the support of Republican Rand Paul) war powers bill that would require congressional approval for any possible military action against Venezuela.

"I will act with my colleagues, Senator Schumer, Senator Paul and Senator Schiff, immediately in the event of military action."

The Virginia senator noted that an earlier version of the measure initially failed but stated that the current geopolitical situation had shifted the numbers in the Senate."That was before all these assets were built up around Venezuela," he said, "and before President Trump said it was necessary to close the airspace."