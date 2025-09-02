Breaking China's Chokehold on America's Crucial Defense Needs

SKK has been confirmed as one of the highest grade deposits of rare-earth minerals in the world (Archive) AFP.

2 de septiembre, 2025

During World War II, the Japanese invasion of the Southeast Asia cut off America's access to natural rubber, a vital resource. Our answer? Invent synthetic rubber and keep our armor rolling to victory.

The Germans built massive Tiger tanks, but by the end of the war many of them were on the side of the road, out of fuel. Why? We destroyed Germany's oil refineries, and the transportation infrastructure required to get the fuel needed by those war machines.

What does this history lesson mean to us today, in an era of artificial intelligence, satellite phones and nuclear brinksmanship? Plenty.

It is all about the supply chain. The nation that controls vital minerals has the ability to dictate world events. It is little noticed but deeply disturbing that China currently can withhold rare earth minerals that are critical to America's national security. This stranglehold is likely the topic of multiple Pentagon conferences behind closed doors, because Beijing has engaged in a two-year export-restriction campaign that has our defense officials scurrying for alternative supplies of crucial elements needed for weapons.

The current center of attention is a mineral called germanium: China controls 60% of global production. Its primary use is in infrared sensors that range from night-vision goggles to precision guided missiles. Because of China's chokehold, Western defense industry sources report that when it can be acquired, it could cost $2,385 per pound. Fortunately, Canada is home to a germanium producer, but the situation reveals just how vulnerable the United States is to being blackmailed through the rare earth minerals supply chain.

One defense industry executive, Cory Combs, referring to China's export restrictions, recently said in a podcast in the authoritative publication Aviation Week:

"[T]hey're very, very serious about keeping these materials out of the hands of [Western] military end users and defense contractors."

World War II taught us how to overcome critical supply chain shortages, and what can happen when you don't. The United States needs to recognize the threat and channel its considerable resources and technology talent to ensure we are never held hostage by a hostile nation holding rare earth minerals as a weapon poised at our throats.



Lawrence Kadish serves on the Board of Governors of Gatestone Institute.

© Gatestone Institute