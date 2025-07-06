Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bid farewell to the stage with their last concert

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de julio, 2025

(AFP) With a final rendition of "Paranoid," their biggest hit, legendary English rocker Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bid farewell to the stage Saturday at a concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom, their hometown.

"I love you," the charismatic singer shouted with his voice still squeaky to the devoted crowd at Villa Park stadium, where he was surrounded by big stars of the genre.

At 76, the "Prince of Darkness" has been suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years.

Osbourne sat on a satanic throne made for the godfather of heavy metal.

It was a raw and emotional farewell, accompanied by his Black Sabbath bandmates and tens of thousands of metal fans who came from all over the world to the stadium, turned into a pagan cathedral for one night.

It had been 20 years since Black Sabbath, heavy metal pioneer, had reunited in its original 1968 lineup (Osbourne as singer, Tony Iommi on guitar, Geezer Butler on bass and Bill Ward on drums).

If that wasn't enough, they were joined by other iconic bands and musicians such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, PanteraSlayer, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones.