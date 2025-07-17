Trump assures that Coca-Cola agreed to change its formula in the U.S. to replace corn syrup with cane sugar

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that after direct talks with Coca-Cola Co., the company agreed to replace high-fructose corn syrup with real cane sugar in its classic beverage within the U.S. market. According to Trump, the decision represents a substantial improvement in the quality of the product and responds to his strong recommendation.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Coca-Cola did not deny the president's claim. Instead, in a statement published on its website that same day, the company praised Trump's enthusiasm for its most representative product: "We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand." He also said that he will soon announce "more details about the new innovative offerings within our product range."

A personal and constant bond with the brand

Trump's affinity with Coca-Cola is not new. During his first presidency, his regular consumption of Diet Coke was widely known, to the point that he had a special button on his Oval Office desk to order it. It was reported that he drank up to 12 cans a day.

The relationship was also reflected in a symbolic gesture in January, when Trump received the first commemorative presidential bottle of Diet Coke from company CEO James Quincey. The moment was shared by his advisor Margo Martin on the X social network.