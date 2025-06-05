"93% of Hispanics are worried" that Trump's "Great and Wonderful" bill will raise their taxes

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Veronica Silveri interviewed political analyst and member of Iniciativa Libre Jorge Martinez about the different obstacles to the U.S. economy and the Trump Administration's "political and economic policy"./b>about the different obstacles that President Donald Trump is presenting to see his "Great and Wonderful" bill passed, in the face of the reluctance of many Republican leaders to support it due to numerous details they consider negative and detrimental about this legislative package.

"93% of Hispanics are worried about whether [Trump's legislative package] is coming to raise their taxes, but if it doesn't pass this legislation by January 2026 we're going to be paying more taxes. So the One Big Beautiful Bill Act does a lot of things and one of them is to make permanent the Taxes and Jobs Act of 2017 that President Trump passed," Martinez told Silveri.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.