El Salvador: Bukele announces the transfer of 2,000 more gang members to the CECOT megaprison

With this new group, there are now some 14,500 members of the gangs imprisoned in the penitentiary center.

Pandilleros encarcelados en el CECOT (El Salvador).
(AFP PHOTO / EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 12, 2024
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reported the transfer of more than 2,000 gang members from different prisons in the country to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the mega-prison designed to confine 40,000 members of the gangs.

"This morning, we transferred more than 2,000 gang members from the Izalco, Ciudad Barrios and San Vicente prisons to the CECOT. There they will pay for the crimes committed against our people; cut off from the outside, without the possibility of leaving or ordering crimes from prison," Bukele said through social networks.

The Bukele Government, committed to its fight against terrorism

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that the Salvadoran Government will continue to work hard to "confront and neutralize" both the gangs and any other threat that puts the stability of the country at risk:

This measure reflects our firm commitment to the fight against organized crime and terrorism. Thanks to the brave leadership of President Bukele, we have been able to restore peace and security in our communities. We will continue to work forcefully to confront and neutralize any threat to the tranquility of our country.

Built in 2022 and inaugurated in 2023, CECOT has the capacity to imprison 40,000 criminals. Around 850 members of the Army and the National Civil Police ensure the security of the facilities, monitoring each of the steps taken by the gang members.

With this new shipment, there are already some 14,500 gang members imprisoned in the CECOT.

