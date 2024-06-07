Economy

Economic situation assessment hits lowest point of 2024

Gallup's latest index reveals that Americans are pessimistic about the current state of the economy.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 7, 2024
Americans are pessimistic about the current state of the economy. According to the latest Economic Confidence Index published by Gallup, Americans' perception of the economy is negative, registering a score of -34. The index values ​​the economy on a scale from 100, with 100 being the maximum score and -100 being the minimum

Since Joe Biden took office, citizens have only had a positive perception of the country's economic situation on two occasions: April and June 2021. In the first five months of this year, the evaluation has ranged from -20 (March) and -34 (May).

Despite this recent score, the valuation is significantly better than its worst score, which dates back to June 2022 at -58.

Beyond perception, opinions also diverge. 46% believe that the economic situation is poor, while only 22% believe that it is good or excellent. 33% believe it is fair.

Americans' sentiments also reflect these perspectives. The vast majority (70%) believe that the economy is getting worse, while 26% believe it is getting better.

