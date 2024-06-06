Cuba will receive a visit from four Russian military vessels next week

The mission of the delegation is merely diplomatic, as indicated by the communist Díaz-Canel regime.

The communist regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel reported that Russia will send four military vessels to Cuba next week. Specifically, a nuclear-powered submarine, a frigate, an oil tanker and a rescue tug will arrive at the port of Havana from June 12-17.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news through a statement, arguing that this decision "corresponds with the historical friendly relations" between both regimes.

In the letter, the ministry assured that none of the four vessels will transport any nuclear weapons.

The visit from the Russian delegation does not imply that it will carry out military exercises, but will be limited to complying with "a program of activities" that are merely institutional and diplomatic.

Cuba applies media censorship

The news about the upcoming arrival of four military vessels comes hours after Cuba published the Social Communication Law on its official bulletin, a year after it obtained legislative approval.

With this rule, Díaz-Canel will apply censorship against information that destabilizes the communist regime, just as he will not recognize the legality of media outlets contrary to his government. The objectives, as expressed in the bill, are:

Regulate the Social Communication System for the strategic and integrated management of social communication processes in the organizational, media and community spheres, for political, public good, organizational and commercial purposes, both in physical and digital public spaces.

Establish the principles of organization and operation for all social media in the country.

Furthermore, Díaz-Canel intends, with this rule, to "strengthen the ideology of our socialist society and defend the independence, sovereignty and security of the homeland," two principles in line with communist doctrine.