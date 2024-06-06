World

Cuba will receive a visit from four Russian military vessels next week

The mission of the delegation is merely diplomatic, as indicated by the communist Díaz-Canel regime.

Los presidentes de Cuba y Rusia, Miguel Díaz-Canel y Vladímir Putin, durante un encuentro en 2022.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 6, 2024
1 minute read

The communist regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel reported that Russia will send four military vessels to Cuba next week. Specifically, a nuclear-powered submarine, a frigate, an oil tanker and a rescue tug will arrive at the port of Havana from June 12-17.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news through a statement, arguing that this decision "corresponds with the historical friendly relations" between both regimes.

In the letter, the ministry assured that none of the four vessels will transport any nuclear weapons.

The visit from the Russian delegation does not imply that it will carry out military exercises, but will be limited to complying with "a program of activities" that are merely institutional and diplomatic.

Cuba applies media censorship

The news about the upcoming arrival of four military vessels comes hours after Cuba published the Social Communication Law on its official bulletin, a year after it obtained legislative approval.

With this rule, Díaz-Canel will apply censorship against information that destabilizes the communist regime, just as he will not recognize the legality of media outlets contrary to his government. The objectives, as expressed in the bill, are:

Regulate the Social Communication System for the strategic and integrated management of social communication processes in the organizational, media and community spheres, for political, public good, organizational and commercial purposes, both in physical and digital public spaces.

Establish the principles of organization and operation for all social media in the country.

Furthermore, Díaz-Canel intends, with this rule, to "strengthen the ideology of our socialist society and defend the independence, sovereignty and security of the homeland," two principles in line with communist doctrine.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza.

Israel announces a soldier was killed in a Hezbollah attack

Spain joins South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice

Soldados norteamericanos a bordo de una lancha antes de desembarcar.

Gallery: 80th anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of the end of Nazism on the Western Front

La OMS confirma primera muerte humana mundial por gripe aviar H5N2 en México

WHO confirms first global human death from H5N2 bird flu in Mexico

Elon Musk llega a la ceremonia del Décimo Premio Breakthrough en el Academy Museum of Motion Pictures de Los Ángeles, California

Musk beats Australia: It withdraws lawsuit against X for not removing images of a stabbing in a church

El primer ministro de Eslovenia, Robert Golob.

Slovenia is the latest country in the European Union to recognize the Palestinian State

Bombardero Rockwell B-1B Lancer

Tension with Pyongyang: US conducts first precision bomb exercise in 7 years over Korea

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.

Retired US military experts say Israel has the right to eliminate Hamas

(CordonPress)

McDonald's loses court battle in Europe over chicken Big Mac