Economy Technology

Cryptocurrencies: What are smart contracts?

Cryptocurrency expert Leo Beltrán talks with Voz Media about the technology that offers a wide range of investment opportunities.

Bitcoin
(Pexels)
LEANDRO FLEISCHER
June 14, 2024
Less than a minute

The use of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, as a medium of exchange or as a store of value is widely known worldwide; however, in dialogue with Voz Media, cryptocurrency expert Leo Beltrán explains that in 2013, the first smart contract network emerged: Ethereum.

Beltrán points out that smart contracts are “programs that run automatically” in the blockchain, the decentralized information settlement technology on which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are based. He adds that thanks to this type of technology, an intermediary's intervention is unnecessary.

The expert adds that although Ethereum was the first network, the truth is that others have been created over the years, offering all types of investment opportunities, being deposits to generate interest and exchanging cryptocurrencies as the most chosen options, at least for the moment.

To avoid fraud, Beltrán calls for “using common sense.” He emphasizes that if “something is too good to be true,” it is probably a hoax or at least a platform that warrants further investigation before investing.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

Entrada al parque de atracciones Walt Disney World Resort situado en Florida.

Disney and DeSantis officially bury the hatchet: The entertainment giant's expansion plan is finally approved

Jerome Powell, presidente de la Reserva Federal / Cordon Press.

Federal Reserve maintains interest rates despite the moderation of inflation

Sede del edificio de Paramount Global situado en Nueva York.

Goodbye to the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media: Shari Redstone halts negotiations at the last minute

Logo de la empresa FedEx durante el torneo de golf que se celebró en Memphis en agosto de 2023.

Europe: FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs to reduce costs

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

Economía

Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

Conference by Elon Musk at Viva technology startups and innovation fair 2023. Paris, FRANCE-15/06/2023//04MEIGNEUX_meigneuxA045/Credit:ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/2306162007 ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA / Cordon Press

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of abandoning its humanitarian mission

Familia abrazada

The five most expensive states to raise a child

Wall Street

Wall Street sees stocks drop a day before the Fed announcement and release of inflation data