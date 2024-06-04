The number three in the WTA ranking will face Iga Swiatek in the next round.

(AFP) The young 20-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff (No. 3 in the world) became the first semifinalist at French Open, after beating the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (No. 9) this Tuesday by 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It is the third consecutive Grand Slam semi-final for the young Gauff, who was also in the top four at the last Australian Open, earlier this year.

For her part, Jabeur will have to continue waiting to become the first woman in the Arab world to win a Grand Slam, after losing three finals, the last of them in the last Wimbledon tournament, and four quarterfinals.

However, it was the Tunisian tennis player, who seems to have recovered her level after a few months without great results, who began dominating and took advantage of a single break of serve in the seventh game to score the first set.

Then, Gauff reacted and pressed the accelerator and broke Jabeur's serve three times in the second set to take the outcome of the duel to a third and final set.

The American kept the pressure until the end and caused the break in the fourth game, an advantage that she did not let slip despite Jabeur's last attempts to resist losing.

"I tried to be more aggressive, because she kept hitting winning shots. I did what I had to do to win," Gauff highlighted in the courtside interview.

Iga Swiatek to face Coco Gauff in Roland Garros semifinals

World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek cruised past Czech Marketa Vondrousova (No. 6) 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Roland Garros semifinals, where she will meet American Coco Gauff (No. 3), a rematch of the 2022 final won by the Pole.

Swiatek, winner of three of the last four editions of the Parisian Grand Slam, is the main favorite to win the current edition, which would also be her fifth Grand Slam title, after having also won the 2022 US Open.