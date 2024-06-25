Media Politics

CNN journalist abruptly cuts off Trump spokesperson for criticizing presidential debate moderators' 'bias'

“Ma'am, I'm going to stop this interview if you're going to continue to attack my colleagues,” said visibly angry host Kasie Hunt to Karoline Leavitt.

Una periodista de CNN corta abruptamente a una portavoz de Trump por criticar el “sesgo” de los moderadores del debate presidencial
June 25, 2024
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt abruptly ended an interview with Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt after she criticized hosts Dana Bash and Jake Tapper for having “biased coverage” of former President Trump.

"That’s why President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years. And their biased coverage of him," Karoline Leavitt said during the conversation before being interrupted by a visibly angry Kasie Hunt.

"So I‘ll just say my colleagues, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle. I‘ll also say that if you talk to analysts of previous debates, that if you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing," Hunt responded, defending those who will be the presenters of the long-awaited presidential debate on CNN.

Leavitt later doubled down, telling Hunt that it would only take him five minutes to investigate Tapper to find his negative comments about the former president.

“Ma'am, I'm going to stop this interview if you're going to continue to attack my colleagues,” Hunt warned.

Leavitt again insisted that he was stating the facts about Bash and Tapper, and Hunt, in his angriest moment, cut off the interview while raising his voice to request a return to the panel.

“I'm sorry, guys, we're going to come back out to the panel,” Hunt said, cutting Leavitt off. “Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point. She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us later this week in Atlanta for this debate.”

When Hunt said this, Leavitt was no longer on the air to defend herself, so only the host was seen at the farewell.

Hours after cutting off Leavitt, Hunter defended his performance on X amid a sea of criticism.

“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows," the CNN anchor said.

Hunt received several strong responses.

“Stop pretending to be journalists. We all know you're Democratic Party activists. The jig is up,” said freelance journalist Kyle Becker.

"Weak. This might be a passable excuse if not for the very obvious fact that this happened just before that clearly biased colleague is hosting a presidential debate on her network, and her reaction destroyed any perception of objectivity that CNN might have previously had here,” he pointed out to radio host John Ziegler.

