Despite the incident, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler managed to take the win.

Victory by the current world No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was marred by hooliganism from climate activists who stormed the green, forcing play to stop on the 18th hole as Scheffler was competing for the title against Tom Kim.

Climate activists throw smoke grenades and spray paint as they storm the green at the 18th hole of the PGA Tour Travelers Championship

Cromwell | Connecticut Just Moments ago, Just Stop Oil protesters climate activists, ran with spray paint and threw smoke

Scheffler won his sixth title in 10 starts

Both players arrived on the decisive day evenly matched, and their performances during the game did not allow them to open a gap, leading them to a playoff, where Scheffler went on to win his sixth title in the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season.

At least five arrested

Just after the world No. 1's second shot on this hole, a handful of activists representing Extinction Rebellion jumped onto the green with climate change slogans on their T-shirts, threw red, white and yellow powder onto the golf course, and even went so far as to stomp through a bunker.

The assailants, at least five people, were quickly subdued by law enforcement, who then removed them from the venue. However, their interruption affected the progress of the game at a decisive moment to elucidate who would get the trophy.