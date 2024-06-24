Sports

Climate activists disrupt Travelers Championship golf

Despite the incident, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler managed to take the win.

Policías detienen a un activista en el Travelers
(Mingo Nesmith/Icon SMI via ZUMA Press/Cordon Press)
ISRAEL DURO
June 24, 2024
Less than a minute

Victory by the current world No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was marred by hooliganism from climate activists who stormed the green, forcing play to stop on the 18th hole as Scheffler was competing for the title against Tom Kim.

Scheffler won his sixth title in 10 starts

Both players arrived on the decisive day evenly matched, and their performances during the game did not allow them to open a gap, leading them to a playoff, where Scheffler went on to win his sixth title in the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season.

An activist tries to avoid two police officers.
(Mingo Nesmith/Icon SMI via ZUMA Press/Cordon Press)

At least five arrested

Just after the world No. 1's second shot on this hole, a handful of activists representing Extinction Rebellion jumped onto the green with climate change slogans on their T-shirts, threw red, white and yellow powder onto the golf course, and even went so far as to stomp through a bunker.

The assailants, at least five people, were quickly subdued by law enforcement, who then removed them from the venue. However, their interruption affected the progress of the game at a decisive moment to elucidate who would get the trophy.

Topics:

Recommendation

22 de junio de 2024, Barcelona, Barcelona, España: Max Verstappen de Holanda y Oracle Red Bull Racing en Aktion, Clasificación, Gran Premio de España de F1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya am 22. Junio 2024 en Barcelona, España.

Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, solidifies his top spot

Imagen del partido del grupo B de la Copa América entre México y Jamaica que tuvo lugar el sábado, 22 de junio y donde México se impuso 1-0 a Jamaica

Copa América: Mexico rallies to beat Jamaica 1-0

Imagen del partido de la Eurocopa 2024 entre Portugal y Turquía. El equipo luso se impuso a los turcos por

Portugal advances to the round of 16 at the expense of Turkey, while Belgium starts its engines at the Euro

, Theo Hernández (i) de Francia y Lutsharel Geertruida de Holanda luchan por el balón en el empate de Francia y Países Bajos en la fase de grupos de la Eurocopa 2024,

France runs out of steam against the Netherlands, Lewandowski says goodbye to the Euro

Copa América: Chile y Perú se estrenan con un áspero 0-0

Copa América: Chile and Peru open with a rough 0-0

España derrota a Italia (1-0) y avanza a los octavos de final de la Eurocopa. 20 de junio de 2024.

Spain dominates Italy, advances to the round of 16 at the Euro

Copa América: Argentina doblega a una combativa Canadá e inicia con éxito su defensa del título

Copa América: Argentina defeats a combative Canada and successfully begins its title defense

Los Kansas City Chiefs y los Royals de Kansas City.

Kansas is pushing NFL Chiefs and MLB Royals to leave Missouri

El futbolista argentino Leo Messi y el brasileño Vinícus Júnior.

Copa América 2024: aspirations of Argentina and Brazil, threatened by Uruguay, Mexico, Colombia and the USMNT