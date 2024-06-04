World

China assures that it dismantled an alleged espionage plot by British Intelligence

Beijing accused the United Kingdom of recruiting an individual from a Chinese state agency to collaborate with the Western country.

Los turistas caminan por la Puerta de Tiananmen en Beijing
(Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 4, 2024
2 minutes read

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) reported the dismantling of an alleged espionage plot linked to the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

According to the statement issued by the authorities of the Asian country, in 2015, a man surnamed Wang, who worked for a Chinese government agency, participated in an exchange program between China and the United Kingdom, and MI6 facilitated his approval.

During his stay in the United Kingdom, MI6 began to study him and identify his “weaknesses and preferences.” Sensing his “strong penchant for money,” MI6 agents, posing as alumni, befriended Wang on campus and offered him a lucrative job opportunity as a consultant.

According to the statement, the British side initially used public research projects as a front to gradually implicate Wang in critical issues within the central state agency. Over time, the United Kingdom assessed that the situation was favorable and revealed their true identities to Wang, requesting his collaboration with the British government and offering him even greater compensation and security guarantees to convince him.

Once he accepted, MI6 gave Wang professional espionage training and tasked him with returning to China to obtain crucial intelligence. Additionally, they pressured him to recruit his wife, Zhou, who also worked in a critical department.

Detention and dismantling

The MSS arrested Wang and Zhou after an investigation that allegedly led to solid evidence of the espionage operation. However, investigations related to this case continue, according to the official statement.

Li Wei, a researcher and security expert at the Chinese Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said the British government has allocated specific funds to recruit Chinese personnel and expand research on China.

“We should not assume that only the US is conducting espionage activities against us or that only certain countries are doing so. Beyond the Five Eyes, some US allies may also follow the instructions of the US to target China with intelligence and espionage activities,” he said.

Chinese government response

In 2023, the Chinese government strengthened its anti-espionage legislation by expanding measures against foreign intelligence activities, including collaboration with spy organizations and their agents.

Chinese cyber espionage

Recently, the United States and the United Kingdom also took action against China over a cyberespionage campaign that affected millions of people, including journalists, politicians and academics.

The operation aimed to suppress critics of the Chinese regime, compromise government institutions, and steal trade secrets. The hack affected the work accounts and personal emails of millions of Americans, as well as critical sectors of White House infrastructure and personnel.

