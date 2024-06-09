Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 annually on 'personal grooming'

His predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, spent about $2,000 according to a report by local newspaper The Chicago Sun Times.

Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 on “grooming” in his first year as mayor of Chicago, mostly on makeup.

This is clear from a report by The Chicago Sun Times which also details the origin of the funds: Friends of Brandon Johnson, a campaign fund financed by his supporters.

The bulk of the funds went to makeup artist Denise Milloy, while the rest went to a beauty salon.

In comparison, his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, spent about $2,000, according to the same report. Between 2018 and 2022, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spent $6,000 at a single hair salon.

A spokesman for Johnson came to his defense, saying in conversation with the Chicago Sun Times that his job was "24-7" and that "appearances matter."