Campaign donations pouring in and stocks plummeting: the other effects of Trump's conviction

Just minutes after the news broke, the Republican Party's fundraising site, used by the former president's team, collapsed under heavy traffic.

After less than a day of deliberation, a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of each and every one of the 34 charges brought against him by prosecutor Alvin Bragg, making him the first U.S. president (in or out of office) to be convicted of a crime. In addition to the political backlash, some side effects began to appear.

For example, in terms of revenue, there was good news for the former president. Just minutes after the news broke, the WinRed platform, used as a fundraising link for Trump's campaign, collapsed.

Chris LaCivita, a campaign advisor, intervened on social networks to redirect people who were trying to donate.

If you are one of the millions of American Patriots wanting to donate to Donald Trump’s campaign and you get an error message from @WINRED …don’t give up! Log back on and try again ! or Text TRUMP to 88022 Help us send weak @JoeBiden packing !!! — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) May 30, 2024

Spokesman Brian Hughes said the website was experiencing heavy traffic with a “record number of supporters,” which caused “intermittent delays.”

Trump's campaign website redirected visitors to a fundraising page that declared he was a “political prisoner.”

“I was just convicted in an impeachment trial on a rigged witch hunt - I DID NOTHING WRONG! They raided my house, arrested me, took my mugshot AND NOW I HAVE JUST BEEN CONVICTED!” the page read.

Indeed, Shaun Maguire, a venture capitalist and investor, announced a $300,000 donation to the Republican's campaign.

I just donated $300k to President Trump The timing isn't a coincidence https://t.co/LDU4nJ8FBx — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 30, 2024

Maguire was joined by Andrew Tate, who announced a $200,000 donation, also through his X account.

Donating 200k to my nigger Trump. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 31, 2024

What about Trump Media's stock?

The news also impacted Trump Media shares, which fell as much as 9% after the news broke of the jurors' decision, which will go into effect in July.